SportVot X FPJ: Maharashtra Senior State Kabaddi 2026 Quarterfinals See Thrilling Wins, Pune And Ahilyanagar Dominate

Samrin Burondkar shines with a standout performance, earning Player of the Day in the women’s category at the Maharashtra Kabaddi Championship 2026 | File Photo

The 73rd Maharashtra Senior State Kabaddi Championship 2026, held from April 2 to April 6 in Sinner, Nashik, witnessed intense action during the men’s quarterfinal matches, with teams battling hard for a place in the semifinals.

In the first men’s quarterfinals, Raigad narrowly defeated Sangli in a thrilling contest, securing a close 41–39 victory. Kolhapur registered a solid performance in the second quarterfinal, overcoming Mumbai Upnagar with a scoreline of 35–30.

Ahilyanagar dominated their match against Thane, delivering one of the most one-sided results of the round with a massive 60–26 win. Pune also showcased strong form, comfortably defeating Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 43–18 to advance further in the tournament.

Women’s quarterfinals see dominant and close wins

In the women’s quarterfinals, Mumbai Suburban put up a confident display to defeat Nashik 31–19 and secure their semifinal berth. Pune women’s team delivered a commanding performance, overpowering Thane with an impressive 52–19 victory.

Mumbai City emerged victorious against Kolhapur in their quarterfinal clash, winning 28–19. In the final women’s quarterfinal, Ratnagiri edged past Palghar in a close match, winning 35–31 to move into the semifinals.

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Top performers recognised

For their outstanding performances, Niraj Misal was named Player of the Day in the men’s category, while Samrin Burondkar received the Player of the Day award in the women’s category. Overall, the matches were a mix of big wins and close contests, making the tournament exciting to follow.

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