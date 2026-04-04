SportVot X FPJ: 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026 Sees Pune, Thane Shine In High-Intensity Matches In Nashik

Top district teams battle fiercely during Maharashtra Senior Kabaddi Championship matches in Nashik | File Photo

The 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026 is being organised in Sinnar, Nashik from April 2 to April 6, 2026, bringing together top district teams from across Maharashtra for one of the most competitive kabaddi tournaments in the state.

The championship has witnessed high-intensity matches, strong team coordination, and impressive individual performances, reflecting the growing standard of kabaddi at the senior level.

Men’s category sees dominant performances across districts

In the men’s category, several teams delivered dominant performances. Pune stood out with a commanding 62-29 victory over Nashik, showcasing complete control in both raiding and defense. Nandurbar also impressed with a solid 48-29 win against Dharashiv, maintaining consistency throughout the match.

Thane secured a comfortable 32-21 victory over Ratnagiri, while Solapur produced a strong performance to defeat Latur 46-34 in a well-contested game. One of the closer encounters saw Mumbai Upanagar edge past Raigad 48-41, highlighting their ability to handle pressure situations.

Jalna managed a narrow but important 34-29 win against Satara, while Kolhapur defeated Nanded 36-25 with a balanced performance. Jalgaon dominated their match against Hingoli, securing a convincing 40-13 victory.

Women’s category delivers close contests and standout wins

In the women’s category, the matches were equally competitive and exciting. Thane registered a narrow 21-19 win over Kolhapur in a closely fought contest. Mumbai Sahar performed well to defeat Sangli 29-18, showing good control of the game.

Nanded delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, defeating Jalgaon 59-19 with an outstanding display in both attack and defense.

The most thrilling match of the day came between Palghar and Nashik, where Palghar secured a dramatic 46-45 victory in a last-moment finish. Mumbai Upanagar also impressed with a 32-23 win over Parbhani, maintaining steady gameplay throughout.

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Tournament showcases depth and rising competition

Overall, the day’s matches reflected a mix of one-sided victories and closely contested battles, highlighting the depth of talent and competitive spirit in Maharashtra kabaddi.

As the tournament progresses, the intensity is expected to rise further, with teams aiming to secure their place in the later stages of the championship.

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