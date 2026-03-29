Sportvot x FPJ: Sniper Boxing Event At Andheri Sports Complex Delivers Thrilling Bouts And Standout Performances

The Sanna Suri Presents - Sniper Boxing, held on 28th March 2026 at the Andheri Sports Complex, turned out to be a thrilling showcase of boxing talent, with fighters delivering high-energy performances and intense bouts throughout the event. |

The Sanna Suri Presents - Sniper Boxing, held on 28th March 2026 at the Andheri Sports Complex, turned out to be a thrilling showcase of boxing talent, with fighters delivering high-energy performances and intense bouts throughout the event.

The action began with Yuvraj Sharma defeating Sagar Nandu Salunke in Match 1, displaying strong technique and control inside the ring. In Match 2, Feroz Amery secured a convincing win over Pawan Kumar, maintaining dominance with sharp punches and solid defense. Match 3 featured an engaging contest where Atul Kumar emerged victorious against Victor Nzube Chukva, showing resilience and composure under pressure.

In Match 4, Goigio Juna delivered an impressive performance to defeat Chandandeep Singh, while Match 5 saw Ashish Mahadik overcome Arjun in a competitive and closely fought bout. Rajesh Kumar continued the momentum in Match 6 by registering a win against Tata Tachring, showcasing skillful execution and ring awareness.

The final bout of the evening saw Taher secure victory over Vikapita, wrapping up the event on a strong note. Overall, the event was marked by intense competition, disciplined performances, and a great display of sportsmanship, making it a memorable day for boxing enthusiasts and participants alike.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69c37ca224aa9a0001ed88c7