SportVot x FPJ: Sky Risers Cup Pickleball Tournament Delivers Thrilling Matches At Palladium Mall

Players compete during the Sky Risers Cup pickleball tournament at Palladium Mall, showcasing fast-paced rallies and competitive action | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 9: The Sky Risers Cup was successfully held on March 8, 2026, at Palladium Mall, bringing together enthusiastic pickleball players for a day of competitive and high-energy matches. The event witnessed exciting rallies and closely fought contests as participants showcased their skills and teamwork in front of an engaged audience.

Opening match sets the tone

In the opening match, Ritika and Kanchan secured a convincing 15–7 victory over Alpita and Madhulikha, displaying strong coordination and consistent shot-making throughout the game.

Nail-biting second match

The second match turned out to be a nail-biting contest where Karan and Saurabh edged past Ansh and Parth with a narrow 15–14 win, highlighting the intense competition on the court.

Strong performance in Match 3

In Match 3, Allen and Kanchan delivered an impressive performance to defeat Mayank and Madhulikha 15–9, maintaining control and executing their strategies effectively.

Rivaan and Patel win final encounter

The final match of the day saw Rivaan and Patel claim a hard-fought 15–13 victory over Ansh and Farhaan in another closely contested encounter. The matches reflected the growing popularity of pickleball in Mumbai, with players demonstrating skill, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

Live streaming details

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

