SportVot x FPJ: Sky Risers Cup Padel Tournament Lights Up Palladium Mall With Thrilling Matches

Sky Risers Cup Padel Tournament Lights Up Palladium Mall With Thrilling Matches | Representational Image

The Sky Risers Cup took place on March 8, 2026, at Palladium Mall, bringing together padel enthusiasts for a series of competitive matches. The tournament witnessed exciting rallies and strong performances from participating pairs, highlighting the growing popularity of padel in Mumbai’s sporting community.

Opening matches set the tone

In the opening match, Akhil and Nilay secured a comfortable 6–2 victory over Ashwin and Parth, demonstrating strong coordination and control throughout the game.

Hamir and Hridya also delivered an impressive performance in Match 2, defeating Rishil and Jai 6–2 with consistent play and effective teamwork.

Close contest in Match 3

In Match 3, Lara and Vidhiti emerged victorious after a closely contested encounter, overcoming Mahek and Pallak 7–5 in an intense battle that kept the momentum shifting between both sides.

Rohan and Ash clinch title

The final match of the tournament saw Rohan and Ash deliver a strong performance to defeat Priyesh and Raghav 6–3, securing the title with a confident display. The event concluded on a high note, with players showcasing skill, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit throughout the matches.

