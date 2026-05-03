Sportvot x FPJ: Shruti Ahlawat Edges Zuzanna Kolonus In Thrilling Three-Set Final To Clinch ITF W15 Title At HCL World Tennis Tour

Shruti Ahlawat Edges Zuzanna Kolonus In Thrilling Three-Set Final To Clinch ITF W15 Title At HCL World Tennis Tour |

The HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15, held from May 1 to May 3, 2026, in New Delhi, concluded with high-quality matches featuring emerging and professional women tennis players. The tournament served as an excellent platform for showcasing talent, competitive spirit, and top-level tennis performances.

The women’s singles final witnessed a thrilling contest as Shruti Ahlawat defeated Zuzanna Kolonus in a hard-fought three-set battle. Shruti started strong, edging the first set 7–5 in a closely contested exchange of rallies and consistent baseline play.

Zuzanna responded impressively in the second set, raising her level to take it 6–2, forcing the match into a deciding set.

The final set turned into a gripping battle, with both players matching each other point for point and pushing the contest into a tiebreak. Under pressure, Shruti displayed excellent composure, precision, and mental strength to dominate the tiebreak 7–3, sealing the match with a final scoreline of 7–5, 2–6, 6–6 (7–3). Her ability to stay calm in crucial moments and execute key shots proved decisive.

The match stood out as one of the most exciting encounters of the tournament, highlighting determination, resilience, and high-quality tennis, with Shruti Ahlawat emerging as a deserving champion.

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