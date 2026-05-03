GT VS PBKS: Gujarat Titans Pacers Run Riot, Punjab Kings Collapse To 47/5 | VIDEO

Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer | X/IPL

Gujarat Titans fast bowlers made full use of the home conditions with a stunning display at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mohammed Siraj set the tone with twin strikes in the first over, while Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder also helped themselves to wickets. PBKS, known for their high scoring, were struggling to score at a run a ball.

51/5 is the PBKS’ lowest score in the first 10 overs in an innings across the last two seasons.

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Siraj draws first blood

Mohammed Siraj was at his fiery best during his opening burst on Sunday. With just his second delivery, Siraj struck to dismiss Priyansh Arya. He followed it up with a peach to dismiss the in-form Cooper Connolly.

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Rabada then got himself on the wickets column with the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. Shreyas Iyer tried to rebuild the innings but chooped on, while Nehal Wadhera was dismissed for a duck, leaving them reeling at 47/5.