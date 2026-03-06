SportVot x FPJ: Santiago Buitrago Sanchez Wins Trofeo Laigueglia 2026; Romain Grégoire, Antonio Tiberi Complete Podium

Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago Sanchez celebrates victory after clinching the Trofeo Laigueglia 2026 title in a closely contested race | File Photo

The prestigious Trofeo Laigueglia cycling event took place from March 4 to 5, 2026, bringing together some of the top international cyclists for an exciting and competitive race. The event delivered thrilling moments and showcased outstanding endurance and performance from riders across the world.

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez wins the race

In the March 4 race, Colombian cyclist Santiago Buitrago Sanchez emerged as the winner with an impressive finishing time of 4:38:50. His strong performance and strategic racing helped him secure the top position ahead of a highly competitive field.

Romain Grégoire finished in second place, just 25 seconds behind the winner, while Antonio Tiberi secured third place with the same time gap, making the podium battle extremely close.

Strong performances from leading riders

The race featured several strong performances from other riders as well, including Diego Ulissi, Andrea Vendrame, Christian Scaroni, Antonio Tomas Morgado, Simone Gualdi, Matteo Vercher and Mauri Vansevenant, all finishing within a tight time margin behind the leading riders.

Event streamed for Indian viewers

For cycling fans in India, the event was made even more special as the Trofeo Laigueglia was available to watch exclusively live on the Sportvot App, making it the only platform in India streaming the race. The broadcast allowed Indian audiences to experience the excitement of international cycling and follow the action as it unfolded.