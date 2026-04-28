Sportvot x FPJ: Raman SA Blue, Raman SA Red Win Community League Youth U17 2026 Finals In Bangalore

Raman SA Blue and Raman SA Red celebrate title wins as Community League Youth U17 ends in Bangalore | File Photo

Bangalore, April 28: The Community League Youth U17 2026 continues to deliver exciting youth football action in Bangalore, as the tournament progresses from March 31 to April 28, 2026. The competition has become a strong platform for young talent, with teams showcasing attacking football, discipline, and high energy across matches.

Raman SA Blue win Challengers Trophy

In the Challengers Trophy Final, Raman SA Blue secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Alchemy Terra. Raman SA Blue controlled the game with 58% possession, creating 15 shots with 8 on target, while Alchemy Terra managed 42% possession and 4 shots, including 3 on target. Raman SA Blue showed better finishing and control throughout the match to claim the title.

Raman SA Red lift Super Cup

In the Super Cup Final, Raman SA Red edged past Young Blues with a narrow 1-0 win in a closely contested match. Raman SA Red had 57% possession and created 8 shots, with 3 on target, while Young Blues had more attempts with 12 shots but were unable to convert their chances. A disciplined defensive performance helped Raman SA Red secure the victory.

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Tournament ends on high note

Overall, both finals showcased competitive football, with teams displaying strong teamwork and determination, bringing the tournament to an exciting conclusion.

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