SportVot X FPJ: Raman SA Blue Dominates U17 League With Big Wins As Youth Football Action Heats Up In Bangalore

Raman SA Blue shines in U17 league with dominant performances in Bangalore tournament | File Photo

Bangalore, April 10: The Community League Youth U17, being held from March 31 to April 28, 2026 in Bangalore, continued to deliver exciting football action with a series of high-energy matches showcasing young talent and competitive spirit.

Raman SA Blue dominate opening match

In the opening match of the day, Raman SA Blue delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Conscient Sports 7–0. Controlling the game with superior possession and relentless attacking play, Raman SA Blue created numerous scoring opportunities and converted them efficiently. Their defence remained equally solid, preventing Conscient Sports from gaining any momentum throughout the match.

Alchemy Terra secure convincing win

The second match saw Alchemy Terra secure a convincing 3–1 victory over Minerva FC Bangalore. Alchemy Terra maintained better control in midfield and capitalised on their chances in front of goal. Despite a fighting effort from Minerva FC Bangalore, Alchemy Terra’s structured gameplay and effective finishing proved to be the difference.

Raman SA Blue continue winning run

In the third match, Raman SA Blue continued their impressive run with another strong performance, defeating Raman SA Red 3–0. The match highlighted Raman SA Blue’s consistency, as they dominated possession and created multiple chances, while their defence ensured a clean sheet.

Also Watch:

Tournament showcases young talent

Overall, the day’s matches reflected a high standard of youth football, with teams displaying skill, discipline, and tactical awareness, making the tournament an exciting platform for emerging players.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69cb259924aa9a000103ed3e