SportVot X FPJ: Pronets Intra Basketball Tournament 2026 Mumbai Zone Showcases Young Talent In Powai

Young basketball players compete at Pronets Mumbai Zone tournament in Powai, highlighting grassroots talent | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: The Pronets Intra Basketball Tournament 2026 Mumbai Zone, held from April 17 to April 19, 2026 at Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai, successfully showcased young basketball talent while highlighting the development efforts of the Pronets Basketball Academy, which has been operating in Powai and Thane since 2015. In the under-10 boys’ category, Maharashtra Hoopers emerged as champions, with Punjab Ballers finishing as runners-up.

Individual awards were also presented, with Raghav Jha named Best Defender, Krish Siva recognised as Upcoming Player, and Vardaan Khosala awarded MVP for his outstanding performance.

The tournament also featured special presentations to key contributors in the basketball community, including Madhukar Shetty (Hon. President, GMNDBA), Pancho Acharya (GMNDBA), Mr M. Venkatesh (Vice President, MSBA), Chetan Shetty (Joint Secretary, GMNDBA), and Meena Pandey (Central Railway), acknowledging their support towards the sport.

Academy’s role in nurturing young talent

Led by head coach and owner Ashutosh V Sangle, a national-level and NIS-certified coach, Pronets Basketball Academy is steadily emerging as a strong platform for young players, focusing on skill development, confidence building, discipline, and teamwork. With a dedicated coaching team and operations across multiple schools and societies, the academy ensures players receive proper exposure and game-based learning.

Through regular tournaments and its signature intra-academy competition, every player—whether beginner or intermediate—gets equal opportunities to play, learn, and grow.

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Staying true to its motto, “Changing Lives Through Hoops,” the academy continues to create pathways for young athletes to progress to district and state-level competitions while making basketball accessible and enjoyable for all.

Live coverage

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