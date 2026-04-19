 Sportvot x FPJ: Pronets Intra Basketball Tournament 2026 Mumbai Zone: Karnataka Dribblers, UP Scorers Claim Titles
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Sportvot x FPJ: Pronets Intra Basketball Tournament 2026 Mumbai Zone: Karnataka Dribblers, UP Scorers Claim Titles

Karnataka Dribblers won the boys’ title and Uttar Pradesh Scorers claimed the girls’ crown at the Pronets Intra Basketball Tournament 2026 Mumbai Zone in Powai. Punjab Ballers and Tamil Nadu Dunkers finished runners-up. The under-13 event also recognised standout performers, highlighting emerging talent in grassroots basketball development.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 07:23 PM IST
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The Pronets Intra Basketball Tournament 2026 Mumbai Zone was held from April 17 to April 19, 2026 in Chandivali, Powai Mumbai, bringing together young basketball talent in the under-13 category for an exciting and competitive event. |

The Pronets Intra Basketball Tournament 2026 Mumbai Zone was held from April 17 to April 19, 2026 in Chandivali, Powai Mumbai, bringing together young basketball talent in the under-13 category for an exciting and competitive event.

In the boys’ under-13 category, Karnataka Dribblers emerged as the winners, while Punjab Ballers finished as the runners-up after putting up a strong performance throughout the tournament. In the girls’ under-13 category, Uttar Pradesh Scorers claimed the championship title, with Tamil Nadu Dunkers finishing as runners-up.

Individual performances also stood out during the tournament. Vishaun Lesarsdo was named the MVP in the boys’ under-13 category, while Soham Tote was recognized as the upcoming player. Daivik Poojari received the Best Defender award in the boys’ category. In the girls’ under-13 category, Sachika Bhutani was awarded the MVP, Vidhi Sood was named the upcoming player, and Mishika Banerjee earned the Best Defender award.

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Overall, the tournament showcased great skill, teamwork, and potential among young players, making it a successful and exciting event for grassroots basketball development.

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