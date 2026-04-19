 PBKS VS LSG: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Lucknow Choose To Field In Mullanpur
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PBKS VS LSG: Rishabh Pant Wins Toss, Lucknow Choose To Field In Mullanpur

Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first against the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Sunday. Lucknow have made one change to the XI, having replaced Digvesh Rathi with Manimaran Rathi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
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Rishabh Pant has won the toss and opted to field first against the Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on Sunday. Lucknow have made one change to the XI, having replaced Digvesh Rathi with Manimaran Rathi.

PBKS vs LSG Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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