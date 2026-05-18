SportVot X FPJ: MYJ GMSC Beat ICL Mumbai 1-0 To Enter Mumbai Premier League 2025-26 Final

MYJ GMSC sealed a hard-fought semifinal victory over ICL Mumbai to secure their place in the Mumbai Premier League final | File Photo

Mumbai, May 18: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver exciting football action in Bandra as teams compete fiercely for a place in the finals. The tournament, running from December 1 onwards, has witnessed high-intensity clashes, disciplined defending and impressive team performances throughout the season.

MYJ GMSC edge past ICL Mumbai in semifinal

MYJ GMSC secured a narrow but crucial 1–0 victory over ICL Mumbai in Semi Final 2 to book their place in the final. MYJ GMSC controlled the game with 57 per cent possession and maintained steady attacking pressure throughout the match.

They registered three shots on target and created eight goal-scoring chances, converting one decisive opportunity that ultimately proved to be the winner.

ICL Mumbai fought hard and remained competitive till the final whistle, producing two shots on target and matching MYJ GMSC with eight attacking chances. However, MYJ GMSC’s organised defence and midfield control helped them hold onto their lead.

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Disciplined contest marked by tactical football

The match remained disciplined, with no fouls, yellow cards or red cards issued during the contest.

MYJ GMSC also dominated set-piece opportunities with 10 corners compared to ICL Mumbai’s three, while both teams recorded two offsides each.

The semifinal clash showcased intense football and tactical gameplay, with MYJ GMSC holding their composure in key moments to secure an important win and advance further in the tournament.

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