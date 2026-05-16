Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025-26 Delivers High-Intensity Football As MH Orange FC Reaches Final After Semifinal Win |

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, being played in Bandra, Mumbai, continues to deliver exciting football action as teams battle for top honours in the tournament. With competitive fixtures and high-intensity performances, the league has showcased strong attacking football and disciplined gameplay throughout the season.

ICL Mumbai and MH Orange FC played out a closely contested 1–1 draw in an entertaining encounter. Both teams matched each other well throughout the game, recording two shots on target each. ICL Mumbai created slightly more attacking opportunities with five chances compared to MH Orange FC’s three, while MH Orange FC earned more corners with six against three. The match remained disciplined, with no fouls, offsides, or cards shown. Both sides displayed organised defending and balanced gameplay, resulting in a fair share of points.

MH Orange FC secured a narrow but crucial 1–0 victory over Reliance FYC in the first semifinal of the tournament. MH Orange FC delivered a strong attacking performance, registering nine shots on target and creating nine scoring chances. Reliance FYC also fought hard, producing seven shots on target and earning five corners, but were unable to find the equaliser. The match was competitive and physical, with both teams committing fouls and recording offsides, though no disciplinary cards were issued. MH Orange FC’s solid defence and clinical finishing helped them book their place in the final.

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