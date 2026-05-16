 VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Celebrates Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket With Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUU' At Eden Gardens
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HomeSportsVIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Celebrates Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket With Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUU' At Eden Gardens

VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Celebrates Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket With Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUU' At Eden Gardens

Mohammed Siraj brought out Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘SIUU’ celebration after dismissing Ajinkya Rahane during the IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Friday. Siraj looks up to the former Manchester United star and has often copied his celebration. He had however not used it yet in IPL 2026, until Rahane's wicket in Kolkata.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, May 16, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Celebrates Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket With Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic 'SIUU' At Eden Gardens

Mohammed Siraj finally brought out Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘SIUU’ celebration in IPL 2026 after dismissing Ajinkya Rahane during Gujarat Titans’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Friday.Siraj, who has often spoken about admiring the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar, celebrated passionately after removing Rahane in the powerplay.

Siraj strikes early

The pacer sprinted across the ground before recreating Ronaldo’s trademark jump-and-turn ‘SIUU’, sending the Eden Gardens crowd into a stunned silence. The video of the celebration quickly went viral on social media, with fans enjoying the football-inspired tribute from the Indian pacer. Siraj has often displayed animated celebrations on the field, and this latest one added extra entertainment to the high-voltage IPL encounter.

Rahane, meanwhile, failed to make a substantial contribution with the bat as KKR looked to build momentum in the middle overs. Siraj’s wicket proved crucial in putting pressure on the batting side during a key phase of the contest.

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