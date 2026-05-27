SportVot X FPJ: Murkongselek United FC, Brahmaputra Dolphin Shine In Assam Youth League U13 With Convincing Wins

Young footballers delivered exciting performances as Murkongselek United FC and Brahmaputra Dolphin secured convincing victories in the Assam Youth League U13 | File Photo

Assam, May 28: The Assam Youth League U13 continued in Assam with another exciting day of youth football, as teams displayed attacking gameplay and strong performances in the ongoing tournament being held from May 19 to June 3, 2026.

Murkongselek United FC registers important win

In Match 1, Murkongselek United FC secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Bodofa FC in a competitive encounter. Both teams played attacking football and created good chances throughout the match, but Murkongselek United FC showed better finishing and control during crucial moments to earn an important win.

Brahmaputra Dolphin dominates with seven-goal victory

In Match 2, Brahmaputra Dolphin delivered a dominant performance to defeat Pragyotishpur Football Club 7-0 in a completely one-sided contest. Brahmaputra Dolphin controlled the game from the beginning, creating multiple scoring opportunities and converting them with excellent teamwork and attacking play. Their defence also remained solid throughout the match, not allowing their opponents any chance to score.

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Overall, the matches showcased energetic performances, quality football and promising young talent, adding more excitement to the Assam Youth League U13 tournament.

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