 SportVot X FPJ: Mumbai Upnagar Clinch Women’s Title At 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026
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SportVot X FPJ: Mumbai Upnagar Clinch Women’s Title At 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026

Mumbai Upnagar won the women’s title at the 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Nashik, defeating Mumbai Shahar 37–25 in the final after a tense semi-final tiebreaker, highlighting strong competition across teams.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
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Mumbai Upnagar dominate final to win women’s title at Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship in Nashik | File Photo

The 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026, held from April 2 to April 6 in Sinner, Nashik, concluded on a thrilling note with an action-packed final day that highlighted the skill, strength, and competitive spirit of teams from across the state.

The tournament witnessed electrifying performances, drawing attention from kabaddi enthusiasts and showcasing the depth of talent in Maharashtra’s kabaddi circuit.

Thrilling semi-finals set stage for final showdown

The women’s category of the 73rd Maharashtra Senior States Kabaddi Championship 2026 delivered thrilling and closely contested encounters on the final day in Sinner, Nashik.

In the semi-finals, Mumbai Upnagar and Pune played out an intense match that ended in a 31–31 tie, with Mumbai Upnagar emerging victorious in the 5–5 raid tiebreaker.

The second semi-final was equally dramatic, as Mumbai City and Ratnagiri were locked at 24–24, with Mumbai City securing their place in the final after winning the 5–5 raid decider.

Mumbai Upnagar clinch title with dominant performance

In the final, Mumbai Upnagar showcased a dominant performance to defeat Mumbai Shahar 37–25 and clinch the championship title. Their strong execution in both raiding and defence ensured a convincing victory, capping off an impressive campaign in the tournament.

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