Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Wins For PIFA Sports Colaba FC And Mumbai Ultras FC

Mumbai, Feb 19: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, which began on 1st December 2025 in Bandra, Mumbai, continues to showcase competitive football featuring some of the city’s top clubs. The league has been witnessing high-quality performances, disciplined gameplay and exciting contests, highlighting the growing standard of football in Mumbai.

PIFA Sports Colaba FC edge Iron Born FC

In the first match, PIFA Sports Colaba FC registered an impressive 3–2 victory over Iron Born FC in a closely contested encounter. PIFA Sports Colaba FC controlled 52% possession and created more attacking opportunities with 12 shots, including 7 on target, compared to Iron Born FC’s 6 shots and 3 on target. Both teams displayed good discipline with minimal fouls and no red cards, but PIFA’s clinical finishing and better control in key moments helped them secure the win.

Mumbai Ultras FC dominate with 3–0 win

In the second match, Mumbai Ultras FC delivered a dominant performance to defeat Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC 3–0. Mumbai Ultras FC controlled the game with 62% possession and an outstanding attacking display, recording 17 shots, including 10 on target, while restricting their opponents to just one shot with none on target. Their strong defence and efficient attacking ensured a comfortable victory, reflecting their overall superiority throughout the match.

Matches streamed live

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 are being streamed live on the SportVot App, which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, enabling fans to follow the live action anytime and from anywhere.

