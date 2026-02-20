SportVot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Delivers Thrilling Wins For DK Flag Foundation And ICL Mumbai

High-intensity football action unfolds at Bandra as Mumbai Premier League teams battle for crucial victories | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, currently being held in Bandra, Mumbai, since 1st December 2025, continues to deliver thrilling football action and competitive performances from participating teams.

The league serves as an important platform for clubs across Mumbai to showcase their talent, tactical strength, and teamwork. With strong fan interest and high-quality matches, the tournament continues to contribute significantly to the development and promotion of football in the city.

DK Flag Foundation edge past Kalina Rangers

In Match 1, DK Flag Foundation registered an impressive 2–1 victory over Kalina Rangers CFF in a competitive encounter. Although Kalina Rangers controlled more possession with 57 per cent and created several attacking opportunities with 11 shots and 6 on target, DK Flag Foundation remained efficient in front of goal and capitalised on their chances.

Their organised defence and disciplined gameplay helped them maintain the lead and secure an important win despite pressure from their opponents.

ICL Mumbai overcome Millat FC

In Match 2, ICL Mumbai defeated Millat FC 2–1 in another closely fought contest. Millat FC showed strong attacking intent, dominating possession with 52 per cent and registering 14 shots, including 8 on target. However, ICL Mumbai displayed excellent finishing ability and composure in crucial moments, converting their chances effectively.

Their balanced performance in both attack and defence ensured they held their advantage and emerged victorious, adding valuable points to their campaign.

Matches streamed live on SportVot

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2026 are being streamed live on the SportVot App, which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, enabling fans to follow the live action anytime and from anywhere.

