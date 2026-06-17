SportVot x FPJ: Mumbai Maratha, Atlanta, Milan, Holy Cross And Maryland Register Key Wins In SPFL Season 2

Players battle for possession during another competitive round of Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 matches at St. Francis Ground | File Photo

Mumbai, June 17: The Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 continued at St. Francis Ground with another action-packed day of football, as teams competed fiercely for valuable points in the ongoing season. The matches featured disciplined defending, attacking football and several important victories.

Mumbai Maratha FC Register Comfortable Win

In Match 1, Mumbai Maratha Football Club secured a convincing 3-0 victory over St. Francis. Mumbai Maratha controlled the game with 60% possession, created more scoring opportunities and converted their chances effectively. Their defence remained solid throughout the match, ensuring a comfortable clean-sheet victory.

Atlanta Beat Radhaswami Sports Club

Match 2 saw Atlanta defeat Radhaswami Sports Club 2-0 with a composed and disciplined performance. Atlanta dominated possession and created several attacking opportunities, while their defensive unit successfully restricted Radhaswami Sports Club to very few chances on goal.

Milan Club Edge Past Spurz Football Academy

In Match 3, Milan Club edged past Spurz Football Academy with a narrow 1-0 victory. Milan Club enjoyed the majority of possession and produced a strong defensive display to protect their lead. Despite Spurz Football Academy's efforts to find an equaliser, Milan Club held firm to claim all three points.

Holy Cross Overcome Wings Football Academy

Match 4 featured an exciting contest between Wings Football Academy and Holy Cross Football Club, with Holy Cross emerging victorious 2-1. Both teams played attacking football, but Holy Cross made better use of their opportunities and maintained their advantage despite a determined challenge from Wings Football Academy.

Maryland FC Secure Narrow Victory

In the final match of the day, Maryland Football Club secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Hope United Football Club. The match remained closely contested throughout, with both sides creating chances. However, Maryland Football Club capitalised on a key opportunity and defended strongly to earn a valuable victory.

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Overall, the latest round of matches showcased competitive football, strong teamwork and disciplined performances across the league. With several teams gaining momentum, the Suburban Premier Football League Season 2 continues to provide exciting action for football fans in Mumbai.

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