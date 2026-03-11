Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai City FC, MYJ GMSC Register Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Matches In Bandra

Mumbai Premier League action in Bandra sees Mumbai City FC and MYJ GMSC secure important victories in competitive league clashes | File Photo

Mumbai, March 10: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to showcase competitive football action in Bandra, Mumbai, where several local clubs are battling for top honours.

The league, which began on December 1, 2025, has been witnessing intense contests and strong performances as teams compete to strengthen their standings in the tournament.

Mumbai City FC defeats Waves FC

In the first match of the day, Mumbai City FC secured a 2–0 victory over Waves FC. Despite Waves FC having 57% possession compared to Mumbai City FC’s 43%, Mumbai City FC proved more effective in attack.

They registered six shots, including three on target, while Waves FC managed four shots with two on target. Mumbai City FC also had one offside and earned two corners, whereas Waves FC recorded two offsides and four corners.

The match was played in a disciplined manner, with no fouls, yellow cards or red cards recorded by either team, as Mumbai City FC capitalised on their chances to claim the win.

MYJ GMSC edges past Kenkre FC

In the second match, MYJ GMSC edged past Kenkre FC with a 2–1 victory. MYJ GMSC held a slight advantage in possession with 52%, while Kenkre FC had 48%. MYJ GMSC also dominated the attacking statistics with nine shots, four of which were on target, compared to Kenkre FC’s two shots and one on target.

MYJ GMSC earned nine corners, indicating sustained pressure on Kenkre FC’s defence, while Kenkre FC managed two corners. The match saw one yellow card issued to MYJ GMSC, while no red cards were recorded. MYJ GMSC’s attacking efforts ultimately helped them secure an important victory in the league.

Matches streamed live on SportVot

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2026 are being streamed live on the SportVot App. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, allowing football fans to watch every match live and stay updated with the latest action from anywhere.

