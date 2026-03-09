SportVot x FPJ: Bombay Gymkhana FC Thrash Sellebrity FC 10–0 In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Clash

Bombay Gymkhana FC players celebrate after a dominant 10–0 victory over Sellebrity FC in the Mumbai Premier League match in Bandra | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 9: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to feature competitive football action in Bandra, Mumbai, where several city clubs are competing for top honours. The league, which commenced on December 1, 2025, has been witnessing high-scoring encounters and dominant performances as teams battle for crucial points in the ongoing season.

Bombay Gymkhana FC dominate today’s fixture

In today’s fixture, Bombay Gymkhana FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Sellebrity FC by a massive 10–0 margin. Bombay Gymkhana FC controlled the game from the outset, enjoying 73% possession compared to Sellebrity FC’s 27%, which allowed them to dictate the pace and create continuous attacking pressure.

Their dominance was reflected in the attacking statistics as they registered 14 shots, including 12 shots on target, while Sellebrity FC managed 4 shots with 3 on target.

Attacking pressure throughout the match

Bombay Gymkhana FC also earned 5 corners compared to Sellebrity FC’s 3, further highlighting their attacking presence throughout the match. Despite the high intensity, the match was played in a disciplined manner with no fouls, yellow cards, or red cards recorded by either side.

The emphatic victory underlined Bombay Gymkhana FC’s attacking strength and overall control, making it one of the most one-sided results in the tournament so far.

Matches streamed live for fans

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2026 are being streamed live on the SportVot App, which is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, enabling fans to follow the live action anytime and from anywhere.

Live streaming details

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

