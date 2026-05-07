SportVot X FPJ: Midline Thrash Gandhi Chowk Chikhali 67-16 At State Level Mayor’s Cup Kabaddi Championship 2026

Ashish Padale of Chetak Sport Club Balewadi receives the Player of the Day honour for his standout performance in the Mayor’s Cup Kabaddi Championship 2026 | File Photo

Pune, May 7: The State Level Mayor’s Cup Kabaddi Championship 2026 is being held from May 6 to May 10, 2026, in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. The tournament has brought together strong kabaddi teams from across the state, showcasing thrilling contests, intense raids and competitive defensive performances.

Bhairavnath Vadgao edges past Om Vartak Nagar

Bhairavnath Vadgao secured a hard-fought 37–33 victory against Om Vartak Nagar in an exciting opening encounter.

Both teams displayed aggressive raiding and solid defensive efforts, but Bhairavnath Vadgao held their nerve in the crucial moments to clinch the win.

Midline records dominant victory

Midline delivered a dominant performance against Gandhi Chowk Chikhali, registering a massive 67–16 victory.

Midline completely controlled the match with outstanding attacking raids and disciplined defence, leaving their opponents struggling to recover throughout the contest.

Icha Shakti Palghar and Bal Shivaji Montai register wins

Icha Shakti Palghar produced a strong all-round display to defeat Mavala Kolhapur 38–30.

The team maintained consistent pressure with effective raids and timely tackles, securing a deserved victory in a competitive battle.

Bal Shivaji Montai emerged victorious against Chandukaka Jagtap with a close 39–33 win.

The match remained intense till the final moments, with both sides exchanging points regularly before Bal Shivaji Montai pulled ahead with decisive plays.

Shivsankar Krida Mandal seals emphatic win

Shivsankar Krida Mandal dominated Bhairavnath Krida Mandir with an emphatic 42–18 victory.

Their strong defensive structure and successful raids helped them control the game from the beginning, sealing one of the biggest wins of the day in the championship.

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Ashish Padale named Player of the Day

Ashish Padale from Chetak Sport Club Balewadi was awarded the Player of the Day for his outstanding performance and impressive contribution on the mat during the tournament fixtures.

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