SportVot X FPJ: MH Oranje FC Crowned Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Champions After 2–1 Win Over MYJ GMSC

MH Oranje FC players celebrate after clinching the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 title with a hard-fought victory over MYJ GMSC in Bandra | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Premier League 2025-26 concluded with thrilling encounters in Bandra, Mumbai, as teams battled for the championship title and third-place finish. The tournament, which began on December 1, showcased high-quality football, competitive spirit and exciting performances throughout the season.

Reliance FYC clinch third place in five-goal thriller

Reliance FYC secured an exciting 3-2 victory over ICL Mumbai in the third-place playoff match. The contest remained closely fought, with Reliance FYC enjoying 52 per cent possession and creating 13 attacking chances compared to ICL Mumbai’s 11.

Both teams displayed aggressive attacking football, with ICL Mumbai recording seven shots on target while Reliance FYC managed six. Reliance FYC remained clinical in crucial moments and converted their opportunities effectively to edge past their opponents.

The match saw intense end-to-end action, with both teams earning multiple corners and maintaining attacking pressure throughout. ICL Mumbai received the only yellow card of the game, while the contest remained disciplined with no fouls or red cards recorded.

Reliance FYC’s composed finishing and strong teamwork ultimately helped them claim third place in the tournament.

MH Oranje FC lift championship trophy

MH Oranje FC emerged champions of the Mumbai Premier League 2025-26 after defeating MYJ GMSC 2-1 in a thrilling final.

MH Oranje FC controlled 53 per cent possession and created several dangerous opportunities, registering six shots on target compared to MYJ GMSC’s three. Despite MYJ GMSC creating 10 chances and fighting strongly throughout the match, MH Oranje FC’s clinical finishing proved decisive.

The final was played at a high intensity, with both sides earning six corners each and maintaining attacking intent throughout the contest. MYJ GMSC received the only yellow card of the game, while no red cards or fouls were recorded.

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MH Oranje FC displayed excellent teamwork, defensive organisation and composure under pressure to secure a memorable victory and lift the championship trophy.

Matches streamed live on SportVot

The Mumbai Premier League 2025-26 matches were streamed live on SportVot.

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