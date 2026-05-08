SportVot X FPJ: Maharashtra Sangh Rahatani, Baramati Sport Shine In Mayor’s Cup Kabaddi Championship 2026

Kabaddi teams battled fiercely in thrilling encounters during the ongoing Mayor’s Cup Championship in Pimpri Chinchwad | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune, May 8: The State-Level Mayor’s Cup Kabaddi Championship 2026 continues to deliver thrilling kabaddi action in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, from May 6 to May 10, 2026.

Teams showcase competitive spirit

Teams from across the state are competing with great intensity, showcasing powerful raids, strong defensive skills and competitive spirit throughout the tournament.

Maharashtra Sangh Rahatani edges past Shahu Sooli Kolhapur

Maharashtra Sangh Rahatani secured a narrow yet exciting 42-39 victory against Shahu Sooli Kolhapur in a closely fought encounter. Both teams matched each other with aggressive raids and timely tackles, but Maharashtra Sangh Rahatani managed to maintain their lead in the crucial stages to seal the win.

Baramati Sport defeats Badami Haud

Baramati Sport produced a strong performance to defeat Badami Haud 45-37. Displaying excellent coordination and attacking play, Baramati Sport controlled key moments of the match and capitalised on scoring opportunities to register a convincing victory.

Bhairavnath Krida Sangha secures close win

Bhairavnath Krida Sangha edged past NTPS Nandurbar with a competitive 42-38 win. The match witnessed intense action from both sides, with Bhairavnath Krida Sangha delivering crucial defensive points and successful raids at important moments.

Rakesh Bhau Ghule wins high-scoring thriller

Rakesh Bhau Ghule emerged victorious in a high-scoring thriller against Brahma Sports, winning 60-57. The match remained intense till the final whistle, with both teams producing exceptional attacking performances and entertaining the spectators with continuous point exchanges.

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Bramha Vishnu Mahesh overcomes Jai Matrubhumi

Bramha Vishnu Mahesh registered a solid 50-45 victory over Jai Matrubhumi in another closely contested encounter. Both teams fought hard throughout the game, but Bramha Vishnu Mahesh maintained composure in the final moments to secure the important win.

Matches streamed live on SportVot

SportVot

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