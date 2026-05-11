SportVot X FPJ: Kurlai Saphale And Ankur Clinch Titles At Balyogi Sadanand Baba Chashak Kabaddi Tournament In Mumbai

Kurlai Saphale and Ankur celebrate after winning the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively at the Balyogi Sadanand Baba Chashak Kabaddi tournament in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 10: The prestigious Balyogi Sadanand Baba Chashak concluded on May 10 in Mumbai after three days of thrilling Kabaddi action, energetic performances and enthusiastic support from spectators.

The tournament, organised from May 8 to May 10, brought together some of the finest teams from across the region and served as a platform for emerging Kabaddi talent to showcase their skills, determination and sportsmanship.

The final day of the competition witnessed high-intensity encounters in both the girls’ and boys’ categories, keeping the audience engaged throughout the day.

Kurlai Saphale dominate girls’ category

In the girls’ section, Kurlai Saphale displayed exceptional dominance and teamwork in the first semi-final, overpowering Yuva Pratishthan with an emphatic 56-22 victory.

Their raiders and defenders worked in perfect coordination, giving little opportunity to the opposition to recover.

The second semi-final turned out to be a much closer contest as Bal Yogi edged past Gyan Shakti with a competitive 36-30 win, securing their place in the championship clash.

The girls’ final, however, belonged entirely to Kurlai Saphale, who produced a spectacular all-round performance to defeat Bal Yogi by a massive 58-2 margin.

From the opening whistle, Kurlai Saphale maintained complete control over the match with aggressive raids, solid defence and relentless pressure.

Their commanding victory earned loud applause from the crowd and secured them the championship trophy in grand fashion.

Ankur clinch boys’ title after strong final display

The boys’ category also featured exciting and competitive encounters.

In the first semi-final, Jolly put on an attacking masterclass against Shree Hanuman and registered a convincing 49-27 victory to enter the final.

In the second semi-final, Ankur showcased disciplined defence and effective raiding skills to defeat Ovali 41-27 and book their place in the title match.

The boys’ final between Jolly and Ankur lived up to expectations and witnessed a tough battle between two strong teams.

Both sides fought hard throughout the contest, but Ankur maintained better composure in crucial moments and eventually emerged victorious with a 21-13 win over Jolly.

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Their balanced performance in attack and defence helped them lift the coveted Balyogi Sadanand Baba Chashak title amid cheers from supporters and officials present at the venue.

The successful completion of the tournament highlighted the growing popularity of Kabaddi and the dedication of young athletes participating in the sport.

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