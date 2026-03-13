Sportvot x FPJ: ICL Mumbai Thrash CFCI 7–1; Mumbai City FC, MH Orange FC Share Points In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26

ICL Mumbai players celebrate after their dominant 7–1 victory over CFCI during the Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 match in Bandra | File Photo

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to deliver thrilling football action in Bandra, Mumbai, where several prominent local clubs are competing for supremacy. Since its commencement on December 1, 2025, the league has been a platform for intense competition, showcasing strong attacking performances and determined efforts from participating teams.

The tournament has attracted attention from football enthusiasts across the city as clubs battle for valuable points and improved standings in the ongoing season.

ICL Mumbai register emphatic 7–1 victory

In the first match of the day, ICL Mumbai produced a dominant performance to defeat CFCI by a convincing 7–1 margin. ICL Mumbai controlled most of the game with 63% possession, compared to CFCI’s 37%, and displayed strong attacking intent throughout the match.

They registered 15 shots, including 12 shots on target, while CFCI managed 6 shots with 3 on target. ICL Mumbai also earned 4 corners, while CFCI had none.

The match saw one yellow card issued to ICL Mumbai, but no red cards were recorded. With consistent pressure and clinical finishing, ICL Mumbai secured a comprehensive victory.

Mumbai City FC, MH Orange FC share points

The second match between Mumbai City FC and MH Orange FC ended in a 2–2 draw after a balanced contest. Both teams recorded 2 shots each, and every shot was on target, resulting in goals for both sides.

Similar to the earlier match, the game was played in a disciplined manner with no fouls, yellow cards or red cards recorded. There were also no offsides or corners during the match.

With both teams showing equal efficiency in attack, the match concluded with the points shared between the two sides.

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Matches streamed live

All matches of the Mumbai Premier League 2026 are being streamed live on the SportVot app. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, allowing football fans to watch every match live and stay updated with the latest action from anywhere.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_692d3c9024aa9a0001380b3d

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