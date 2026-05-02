SportVot X FPJ: HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 Finals Set After Dominant Semi-Final Wins In New Delhi

Top performers booked their places in the HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 finals after straight-set semi-final victories | File Photo

New Delhi, May 2: The HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 is underway in New Delhi from May 1 to May 3, 2026, bringing together talented players and competitive match-ups as the tournament reaches its final stages.

Shruti Ahlawat reaches final

In Semi Final 1, Shruti Ahlawat put up a strong and composed performance to defeat Jensi Dipakbhai in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0. The first set saw a competitive start, with both players trying to gain control, but Shruti managed to edge ahead with consistent rallies and better shot selection.

In the second set, she completely dominated the match, not allowing her opponent any momentum and closing it out comfortably with confident play.

Ksenia and Ekaterina advance

In Semi Final 2, the doubles pair of Ksenia and Ekaterina showcased excellent teamwork and coordination to defeat Arina and Michika 6-4, 6-3. The match featured strong rallies and good net play, but Ksenia and Ekaterina maintained control at key moments, converting important points and managing the game efficiently to secure their place in the final.

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Overall, the semi-finals delivered high-quality tennis with impressive performances from the winners. With both matches ending in straight sets, the stage is now set for an exciting final as the top players prepare to compete for the title.

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