 HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 Delhi Sees Intense Quarterfinal Battles And Thrilling Wins
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HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 Delhi Sees Intense Quarterfinal Battles And Thrilling Wins

At the HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 in New Delhi, Jensi, Shruti, Ksenia and Zuzanna advanced to the women’s singles semifinals after commanding quarterfinal wins, as per match results. In doubles, Ksenia-Ekaterina and Arina-Michika secured final berths following hard-fought semifinal victories during the ongoing tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
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HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 Delhi Sees Intense Quarterfinal Battles And Thrilling Wins |

The HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 is being held from May 1 to May 3, 2026, in New Delhi. The tournament features emerging and professional women tennis players competing at a high level, showcasing skill, consistency, and competitive spirit across matches.

The women’s singles quarterfinals witnessed some intense encounters, with Jensi defeating Arina 6–3, 6–0, while Shruti secured a solid 6–4, 6–4 win over Zeel.

Ksenia continued her strong form with a convincing 6–3, 6–0 victory against Aditi. Zuzanna emerged victorious in the closest match of the round, edging past Elina in a thrilling three-set battle 7–6, 5–7, 6–6.

In the women’s doubles semifinals, Ksenia and Ekaterina showed great resilience to defeat Soha and Madhurima 2–6, 6–4, 6–6 after a hard-fought contest. In the other semifinal, Arina and Michika dominated proceedings to register a 6–4, 6–2 victory over Jensi and Riya, securing their place in the final.

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