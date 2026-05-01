HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 Delhi Sees Intense Quarterfinal Battles And Thrilling Wins |

The HCL World Tennis Tour ITF W15 is being held from May 1 to May 3, 2026, in New Delhi. The tournament features emerging and professional women tennis players competing at a high level, showcasing skill, consistency, and competitive spirit across matches.

The women’s singles quarterfinals witnessed some intense encounters, with Jensi defeating Arina 6–3, 6–0, while Shruti secured a solid 6–4, 6–4 win over Zeel.

Ksenia continued her strong form with a convincing 6–3, 6–0 victory against Aditi. Zuzanna emerged victorious in the closest match of the round, edging past Elina in a thrilling three-set battle 7–6, 5–7, 6–6.

In the women’s doubles semifinals, Ksenia and Ekaterina showed great resilience to defeat Soha and Madhurima 2–6, 6–4, 6–6 after a hard-fought contest. In the other semifinal, Arina and Michika dominated proceedings to register a 6–4, 6–2 victory over Jensi and Riya, securing their place in the final.