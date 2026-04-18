Sportvot x FPJ: Community League Youth U17 Football Tournament In Bangalore Sees Raman SA Blue, Army Boys Register Wins

The Community League Youth U17 football tournament, currently underway in Bangalore from March 31 to April 28, 2026, witnessed two action-packed matches today with impressive performances on display. |

The Community League Youth U17 football tournament, currently underway in Bangalore from March 31 to April 28, 2026, witnessed two action-packed matches today with impressive performances on display.

In the first fixture, Raman SA Blue secured a convincing 5–2 victory over Alchemy Terra, dominating much of the game with 57% possession. Raman SA Blue registered 15 shots, 8 of which were on target, while Alchemy Terra managed 8 shots with 5 on target. The match remained relatively disciplined, with just one foul, one yellow card, and one red card recorded, all attributed to Raman SA Blue. They also led in attacking opportunities with 11 offsides and 11 corners compared to Alchemy Terra’s 2 corners.

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In the second match, Army Boys Sports Coy edged past Alchemy Ignis in a closely contested 3–2 win. Army Boys Sports Coy held a slight advantage in possession at 54% and displayed greater attacking efficiency, producing 13 shots with 8 on target, compared to Alchemy Ignis’ 9 shots and 4 on target. Similar to the earlier game, discipline remained tight, with only one foul, one yellow card, and one red card in the match. Army Boys Sports Coy also made better use of set-piece opportunities, earning 2 corners, while Alchemy Ignis managed 4. Both matches highlighted competitive spirit and strong offensive play as the tournament progresses.

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