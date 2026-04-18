ISL 2025-26: Mohun Bagan SG Aim To Stay In Title Race Against NorthEast United FC In Guwahati

Mohun Bagan gear up for crucial away clash against NorthEast United in ISL title race | File Photo

Guwahati, April 18, 2026: Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face NorthEast United FC to keep the pressure on the top of the table in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, April 18, 2026. The kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 IST.

Match broadcast details

The match will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

NorthEast United eye home advantage

NorthEast United FC will hope to leverage their home advantage following a hard-earned 1-1 draw on the road against Kerala Blasters FC. Currently sitting 11th in the standings with seven points, the Guwahati-based outfit would reach 10 points with a victory on Sunday.

Coach Benali adopts fearless approach

Adopting a fearless approach ahead of the demanding fixture, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali embraced the challenge. "What do we have to lose? It is a game of 11 against 11," Benali stated. "We know Mohun Bagan is one of the strongest teams in the league, but I am confident in my players. We have absolutely no pressure, and we are ready to compete."

Samperio highlights physical challenge

NorthEast United FC midfielder Jairo Samperio highlighted the physical dynamics of the encounter. "It’s never easy to come back from injury. I’m still getting my form back. But in the last two games, I felt very good. My body responded well. The team has done a great job, and we are ready for the next challenge. It will be a tough game, but we are prepared and motivated."

Mohun Bagan aim to keep title push alive

Mohun Bagan Super Giant travel to Guwahati seeking a win and maintain their push for the League Shield. The Mariners recently returned to winning ways with a 3-2 home victory over Punjab FC, where a stoppage-time free-kick from Jason Cummings secured the result following earlier equalisers from Jamie Maclaren and Sahal Abdul Samad.

Standings scenario

Currently sitting second in the standings with 17 points, an away victory would propel them to 20 points, which will temporarily see them move above Mumbai City, who have 18 points.

Lobera downplays pressure

For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, head coach Sergio Lobera dismissed any title-race pressure, viewing it instead as fuel for his squad. "It is always a motivation. With five games remaining, we are in a position to fight for our target, which is to win the trophy," Lobera explained. "We are not under pressure; we are excited by the opportunity to get three very important points against NorthEast United."

Head-to-head record favours Mariners

The head-to-head record heavily favours the Mariners. In their 12 previous ISL encounters, Mohun Bagan have claimed nine victories compared to NorthEast United FC's two, with just one match ending in a draw. The Mariners have also outscored the Highlanders 26 to 14 across these meetings. Their most recent clash in December 2024 saw Mohun Bagan secure a 2-0 away victory in Guwahati.

Samad looks to build momentum

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad, fresh off his stunning strike in the previous match, expressed his desire to contribute further. "I always work hard in training, and I believe I can do more to help the team," Samad noted. "The goal was important, and it helped us win and change the momentum. Every match now is going to be crucial for us."

Contrasting objectives for both sides

This weekend's encounter in Guwahati presents contrasting objectives for the two sides. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant, securing maximum points is critical to strengthen their pursuit of the League Shield and keep pace in a tightly contested title race.

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Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC will look to capitalise on their home advantage to ascend the standings and establish themselves in the upper half.

For more information:

Abhoy Chattopadhyay - 9811325251

Tomy Alexander - 8056203469

Ashutosh Chandra - 9838190147