ISL 2025-26: NorthEast United Host Unbeaten Jamshedpur As Inter Kashi Welcomes Mumbai City

NorthEast United FC will look to secure their first victory of the campaign when they take on unbeaten Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 15, 2026. |

Guwahati/Kolkata: NorthEast United FC will look to secure their first victory of the campaign when they take on unbeaten Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The match is scheduled for a 17:00 IST kick-off.

Later in the evening, newly promoted Inter Kashi will host Mumbai City FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, with the kick-off slated for 19:30 IST.

Both matches will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in their last outing, where forward Parthib Gogoi scored a composed 60th-minute opener before the Highlanders conceded a quick equaliser. Juan Pedro Benali’s side currently sit 10th in the standings with three points from four games.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC secured a gritty 1-0 victory over Inter Kashi despite playing with 10 men for over 70 minutes following an early red card. The win was propelled by a 57th-minute strike from captain Stephen Eze. The Men of Steel remain unbeaten, sitting second in the table with 12 points and trailing leaders Mohun Bagan SG only on goal difference.

In their 17 previous meetings, Jamshedpur FC hold a slight advantage with seven victories to NorthEast United's four, alongside six draws. In the previous encounter, NorthEast United secured a 2-0 away victory in Jamshedpur courtesy of a brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

Speaking ahead of their long-awaited home fixture, NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali expressed his delight at returning to Guwahati. “It’s a great feeling for us to finally play at home after almost a year away. We have been waiting for this moment for a long time, and we are very excited to see our fans back in the stadium because their support gives the team extra motivation,” said Benali.

“Jamshedpur are a strong and balanced team, but football is always eleven against eleven, and if we stay focused, follow our game plan and pay attention to the details, we can make it a very competitive match.”

NorthEast United forward Lalrinzuala, who has been adjusting to the rigours of the top flight, shared his excitement for the occasion. “The transition to this level has been very challenging for me because the quality and physicality are much higher than before. I know I still have a lot to learn, so I’m trying to work hard every day in training and improve step by step,” he said. “Playing our first home match is also very special for me, and it gives us extra motivation to perform well and make our fans proud.”

A dominant Jamshedpur side have played some entertaining football under Owen Coyle, who credits their flawless start to their collective unity.

Speaking ahead of the match, Coyle said, “Our strength at Jamshedpur is never about one or two individuals. It’s about the group, the togetherness and the effort the players give every single day. I have an incredibly honest group of players who work hard, support each other and always try to be the best version of themselves on the pitch.”

Echoing his coach's emphasis on unity, Jamshedpur FC midfielder Nikola Stojanović said, “The spirit in the team is very good. We support each other and work as a group, and that’s the most important thing in football. Sometimes individuals shine with goals, assists or saves, but everything comes from the collective effort and the unity of the team.”

NorthEast United FC will aim to dictate the tempo and capitalise on their passionate home support, while Jamshedpur FC must maintain their clinical finishing to extend their perfect winning run. With both teams desperate for maximum points, the clash in Guwahati promises to be a blockbuster affair.

Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC

Inter Kashi suffered their first defeat of the season in their last match, falling 0-1 to a 10-man Jamshedpur FC despite mounting sustained pressure. The ISL debutants remain sixth in the standings with five points.

In contrast, Mumbai City FC played out a frustrating 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Delhi, surrendering a two-goal lead established by early strikes from Jorge Pereyra Díaz and Noufal PN. The Islanders sit firmly in fourth place with eight points and remain unbeaten.

Speaking ahead of their fixture in Kolkata, Inter Kashi head coach Antonio López Habas urged his side to embrace the challenge without hesitation. “Even though our future home will be Varanasi, we must be ready to compete wherever we play. I don’t want excuses from the team, we have to be proud of what we have now and focus on performing well, especially against a big club like Mumbai City,” Habas stated.

Inter Kashi forward Nauris Petkevičius, who recently opened his scoring account, highlighted the squad's immense camaraderie ahead of the tough test. “We will fight until the last whistle because this team is like a family and we give everything for each other on the pitch,” Petkevičius declared.

Mumbai City have played some highly entertaining football under Petr Kratky, who anticipates a stern test from the ISL debutants.

Speaking ahead of the match, Kratky acknowledged the quality of their opponents. “Inter Kashi are a very good team with a strong defensive structure and a very good coach. We know it will be a tough away game, but we believe in our squad and our ability to create chances and fight from the start to try and bring the three points.”

Echoing the squad's readiness, Mumbai City midfielder Joni Kauko expressed his desire to make an impact. “I joined the team quite late, but everyone at the club has welcomed me really well,” Kauko said. “I’m trying to adapt as quickly as possible, work hard in training and give my best so I can help the team and give something back for the trust they’ve shown in me.”

Inter Kashi will rely on their defensive organisation and fighting spirit to halt the visitors' unbeaten run, whereas Mumbai City FC will look to unleash their relentless attacking firepower once again. This high-stakes encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan guarantees fireworks.