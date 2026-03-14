ISL 2025–26: Bengaluru FC Hold League Leaders Mohun Bagan To Goalless Draw At Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant battle to a goalless draw during their ISL 2025–26 clash at Sree Kanteerava Stadium | File Photo

Bengaluru, Saturday, March 14, 2026: Bengaluru FC held league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goalless draw in Gameweek 5 of the Indian Super League 2025–26 season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Despite Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession and creating numerous chances, Bengaluru FC produced a resolute defensive performance to become the first team this season to take points off the Mariners. Mohun Bagan remain at the top of the table with 13 points, while Bengaluru FC move to sixth with eight points. Dimitri Petratos was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Team line-ups and early exchanges

Bengaluru FC head coach Renedy Singh named an unchanged starting XI following the win against Mohammedan Sporting Club, with Sunil Chhetri leading the attack in a 4-3-3 formation. Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera made two changes to his side, bringing in Tom Aldred in defence and Manvir Singh in midfield, while Jamie Maclaren spearheaded the attack in a 4-3-2-1 setup.

The contest began at a lively tempo with the Blues applying early pressure. Ryan Williams tested Vishal Kaith in just the second minute, forcing the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper into a low save after being set up by right-back Roshan Singh.

Chances at both ends

Mohun Bagan responded soon after. Maclaren’s effort from the left side of the box was well saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the eighth minute, while midfielder Dimitri Petratos fired narrowly wide from distance a minute later.

The Mariners gradually settled into the game and began to dominate possession. Petratos saw another effort blocked in the 14th minute, while the Blues’ right winger Ashique Kuruniyan tried his luck from long range for Bengaluru but failed to hit the target.

Midfielder Liston Colaco also tested Gurpreet from distance in the 18th minute, and Maclaren missed the target with a strike from the centre of the box midway through the half after good work from Petratos.

Mohun Bagan continued to press in search of the breakthrough. Colaco’s driving run into the penalty area in the 35th minute forced a crucial clearance from Bengaluru centre-back Chinglensana Singh.

Despite both teams creating opportunities, neither side was able to find the finishing touch as the first half ended goalless.

Second half remains tightly contested

Bengaluru resumed the second half with renewed intent. Midfielder Sirojiddin Kuziev tested Kaith with a long-range effort in the 48th minute, while Mohun Bagan responded through centre-back Alberto Rodríguez whose close-range effort was saved by Gurpreet just after the hour mark.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Chhetri found space inside the box, but his attempt was blocked by Anirudh Thapa before captain Subhasish Bose made another crucial interception to deny the follow-up effort.

Bengaluru continued to threaten from distance, with Roshan and Kuziev both forcing the Mariners defence into action within minutes. At the other end, Maclaren nearly found the breakthrough in the 71st minute but was denied by a timely block from Roshan.

Late pressure but no breakthrough

Both coaches introduced changes in search of a late winner. Substitute Monirul Molla tried his luck from distance in the 81st minute but sent his effort wide. Gurpreet then produced another outstanding save two minutes later to deny Rodríguez’s header from close range.

Mohun Bagan continued to press in the closing stages. Petratos saw a long-range effort drift narrowly wide, while Rodríguez missed the target from close range in the 90th minute following a corner.

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Despite a combined 23 shots in the match, neither side could find the decisive goal. The final whistle confirmed a goalless draw, with Bengaluru FC holding the league leaders Mohun Bagan, who continued their unbeaten run.