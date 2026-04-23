SportVot X FPJ: Community League Youth U17 2026 Sees Alchemy Terra, Raman SA Blue Shine In Action-Packed Bangalore Fixtures

Youth teams deliver high-intensity performances in U17 league matches in Bangalore | File Photo

Bangalore, April 23: The Community League Youth U17 2026 continued in Bangalore with an action-packed day featuring four competitive matches and impressive performances from young players.

Young Blues Elite edge past Raman SA Red

In Match 1, Young Blues Elite secured a 2-1 win over Raman SA Red, showing strong attacking play with 62% possession, 17 shots, and 9 shots on target, while Raman SA Red managed limited chances despite their efforts.

Alchemy Terra dominate Conscient Sports

In Match 2, Alchemy Terra delivered a solid performance to defeat Conscient Sports 3-1, controlling the game with 58% possession and creating multiple scoring opportunities with 18 shots.

Raman SA Blue register commanding win

Match 3 saw a dominant display from Raman SA Blue, who defeated Minerva FC Bangalore 5-2. Raman SA Blue controlled the match with 56% possession, taking 11 shots with 6 on target, and maintained pressure throughout the game.

Alchemy Terra secure second victory

In Match 4, Alchemy Terra registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Raman SA Red, dominating possession with 58% and creating 15 shots, ensuring another strong win for the team.

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Competitive spirit on display

Overall, the day featured a mix of close contests and dominant performances, highlighting the growing talent and competitive spirit in the tournament as teams continue to push for top positions.

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