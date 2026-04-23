 SportVot X FPJ: Community League Youth U17 2026 Sees Alchemy Terra, Raman SA Blue Shine In Action-Packed Bangalore Fixtures
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SportVot X FPJ: Community League Youth U17 2026 Sees Alchemy Terra, Raman SA Blue Shine In Action-Packed Bangalore Fixtures

The Community League U17 2026 in Bangalore saw exciting matches, with Alchemy Terra and Raman SA Blue delivering standout performances, highlighting strong competition and emerging young football talent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
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Youth teams deliver high-intensity performances in U17 league matches in Bangalore | File Photo

Bangalore, April 23: The Community League Youth U17 2026 continued in Bangalore with an action-packed day featuring four competitive matches and impressive performances from young players.

Young Blues Elite edge past Raman SA Red

In Match 1, Young Blues Elite secured a 2-1 win over Raman SA Red, showing strong attacking play with 62% possession, 17 shots, and 9 shots on target, while Raman SA Red managed limited chances despite their efforts.

Alchemy Terra dominate Conscient Sports

In Match 2, Alchemy Terra delivered a solid performance to defeat Conscient Sports 3-1, controlling the game with 58% possession and creating multiple scoring opportunities with 18 shots.

Raman SA Blue register commanding win

Match 3 saw a dominant display from Raman SA Blue, who defeated Minerva FC Bangalore 5-2. Raman SA Blue controlled the match with 56% possession, taking 11 shots with 6 on target, and maintained pressure throughout the game.

Alchemy Terra secure second victory

In Match 4, Alchemy Terra registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Raman SA Red, dominating possession with 58% and creating 15 shots, ensuring another strong win for the team.

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Competitive spirit on display

Overall, the day featured a mix of close contests and dominant performances, highlighting the growing talent and competitive spirit in the tournament as teams continue to push for top positions.

Live on SportVot https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69cb259924aa9a000103ed3e

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