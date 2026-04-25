SportVot X FPJ: Community League U17 2026 Sees Dominant Wins As Young Blues, Raman SA And Army Boys Shine

Young footballers showcase dominant performances in Bangalore’s Community League U17 tournament | File Photo

Bangalore, April 25: The Community League Youth U17 2026 continues to deliver exciting youth football action in Bangalore, as the tournament progresses from March 31 to April 28, 2026.

The competition has become a strong platform for young talent, with teams showcasing attacking football, discipline, and high energy across matches.

Alchemy Ignis dominate with 3–0 win

Alchemy Ignis secured a commanding 3–0 victory over Raman SA Blue with a dominant all-round performance. Controlling 57% possession, Alchemy Ignis created multiple scoring opportunities, registering 10 shots with six on target.

Raman SA Blue attempted to respond with eight shots and four on target but failed to convert. The match saw minimal fouls and one yellow card, while Alchemy Ignis maintained attacking pressure with more offsides and corners to seal a comfortable win.

Young Blues Elite thrash Conscient Sports

Young Blues Elite delivered a sensational performance, thrashing Conscient Sports 6–0 in a one-sided encounter. Dominating possession with 64%, Young Blues Elite were relentless in attack, firing 17 shots with eight on target. Conscient Sports struggled to create any impact, managing just one shot throughout the match. The game remained controlled with minimal fouls and one yellow card, as Young Blues Elite cruised to a convincing victory.

Raman SA Red register emphatic victory

Raman SA Red showcased their attacking strength with an emphatic 4–0 win over Minerva FC Bangalore. With 55% possession, Raman SA Red dominated the game, recording 18 shots and 11 on target. Minerva FC Bangalore managed only three shots, with just one on target, failing to trouble the opposition defence. The match was played in a disciplined manner, with one yellow card and no major interruptions.

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Army Boys Sports Coy continue strong run

Army Boys Sports Coy continued their strong run with a solid 3–0 victory against Alchemy Terra. Enjoying 54% possession, they created 12 chances with eight shots on target, while Alchemy Terra struggled to break through with only one shot on target from seven attempts. The match remained competitive yet controlled, with minimal fouls and one yellow card, as Army Boys Sports Coy secured another convincing win in the tournament.

Matches streaming live

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