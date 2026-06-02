SportVot X FPJ: Bodofa FC Dominate Assam Youth League U13 With Back-To-Back Wins Over Pragyotishpur FC And We Sports

Bodofa FC players celebrate after producing two commanding performances in the Assam Youth League U13 tournament | File Photo

Assam, June 2: The Assam Youth League U13 continued in Assam with another exciting day of youth football, as young players showcased their talent, determination and teamwork in the ongoing competition. The tournament is providing a valuable platform for emerging footballers to gain match experience and compete at a high level.

Bodofa FC dominates Pragyotishpur FC

In Match 1, Bodofa FC produced a strong performance to defeat Pragyotishpur FC 4-0. Bodofa FC controlled the game from the opening whistle, creating several attacking opportunities and converting their chances efficiently. Their defence also remained disciplined throughout the match, preventing Pragyotishpur FC from finding a way back into the contest.

Second convincing win for Bodofa FC

In Match 2, Bodofa FC continued their impressive form with another convincing victory, defeating We Sports 4-1. The team displayed excellent coordination and attacking football, scoring consistently while maintaining control of the match. We Sports managed to score a goal, but Bodofa FC's superior finishing and overall performance ensured a comfortable win.

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With back-to-back victories on the day, Bodofa FC emerged as the standout team, demonstrating strong attacking strength and solid defensive organisation. The matches once again highlighted the growing football talent in Assam and added more excitement to the Assam Youth League U13 tournament.

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