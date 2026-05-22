SportVot X FPJ: Bodofa FC Crush Pragyotishpur FC 5-1; Murkongselek United Edge We Sports In Assam Youth League U13

Young footballers produced energetic performances as Bodofa FC and Murkongselek United FC registered wins in the Assam Youth League U13 | File Photo

Assam, May 22: The Assam Youth League U-13 continued in Assam with another exciting day of youth football action as teams displayed strong attacking performances and competitive spirit during the ongoing tournament.

Bodofa FC dominate opening match

In Match 1, Bodofa FC delivered an outstanding performance to defeat Pragyotishpur FC 5-1 in a one-sided contest. Bodofa FC dominated the match with aggressive attacking football, creating multiple scoring opportunities and maintaining control throughout the game. Their strong teamwork and finishing ability helped them secure a convincing victory.

Murkongselek United edge past We Sports

In Match 2, Murkongselek United FC secured a close 3-2 win over We Sports in an entertaining and competitive encounter. Both teams played attacking football and fought hard till the final whistle, but Murkongselek United FC managed to hold their lead and earn an important win.

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Overall, the matches showcased exciting young talent, energetic performances and growing competition in the Assam Youth League U-13 tournament.

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