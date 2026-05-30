Sportvot x FPJ: Assam Youth League U13 2026 Continues To Showcase Rising Football Talent Across Assam

The Assam Youth League U13, taking place from May 19 to June 3, 2026, in Assam, continues to provide a strong platform for emerging young footballers to showcase their talent, teamwork, and competitive spirit. The tournament has witnessed exciting encounters, with teams displaying determination, disciplined gameplay, and promising football performances as they compete for success.

Murkongselek United FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Brahmaputra Dolphin 3–0 in an impressive display of attacking football. From the opening whistle, Murkongselek United FC maintained control of the game, creating consistent pressure in the attacking third and making the most of their opportunities in front of goal. Their coordinated passing, disciplined structure, and sharp finishing helped them establish a comfortable lead. Defensively, they remained compact and organised, successfully preventing Brahmaputra Dolphin from finding rhythm or creating meaningful scoring chances. The convincing victory highlighted Murkongselek United FC’s strong all-round performance in the tournament.

We Sports and Pragyotishpur Football Club shared the spoils in a hard-fought 1–1 draw after an entertaining and competitive contest. Both teams displayed strong determination and attacking intent, battling intensely for control throughout the match. We Sports showed good movement and creativity going forward, while Pragyotishpur Football Club responded with resilience and disciplined play. The game featured end-to-end action, with both sides creating opportunities and maintaining pressure in search of a winning goal. Despite their efforts, neither team could break the deadlock in the closing stages, resulting in an evenly deserved draw.

The match showcased the fighting spirit and developing talent of the young players participating in the league.

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