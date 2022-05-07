Sports summer camp kicks off at Trailblazers International School

BHOPAL: A month-long Sports Summer Camp 2022 began in Trailblazers International School here on Friday.

Principal of the school Faiqa Saulat Khan said: “Sports build character and boosts good health.”

In sync with this maxim and to provide the best sports training for children in the heart of the city, the school organised its much-awaited annual camp.

“Training programmes in football, cricket, basketball, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, skating, karate, yoga, dance and zumba will be held under the guidance of expert coaches,” Khan added.

Senior National Sports Observer CBSE Board, Ravdeep Singh Malhari and fitness guru, celebrity trainer and CEO TYB, Dubai, UAE, Yasir Khan were the chief guest.

Khan thanked the distinguished guests and motivated the parents and students to make the best use of the summer holidays and ensure a healthy lifestyle.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 01:04 PM IST