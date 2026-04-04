Spirit Of Pinkathon Returns With 160 km Mumbai To Pune Endurance Run, Celebrating Women’s Strength And Resilience

The spirit of endurance, resilience, and women’s empowerment came alive once again as the Spirit of Pinkathon flagged off its 6th edition, featuring an extraordinary 160 km run from Mumbai to Pune. |

Pune, April 4: The spirit of endurance, resilience, and women’s empowerment came alive once again as the Spirit of Pinkathon flagged off its 6th edition, featuring an extraordinary 160 km run from Mumbai to Pune. The run commenced on 2nd April 2026 at 5:00 AM from Shivaji Park, Mumbai, and culminated at the AFMC Ground, Pune on 4th April 2026, over the course of three days.

Leading this inspiring journey are two remarkable runners, Captain Pooja Mehra (Retd.), a 49-year-old ultra-marathoner, psychotherapist, motivational speaker, and former Indian Army officer, and Poonam Karanjkar, a 45-year-old endurance runner and former IT professional. Together, they will undertake this demanding multi-day run, embodying the core ethos of Pinkathon, empowering women to push boundaries and prioritize their health.

The Spirit of Pinkathon has consistently championed women’s fitness and well-being, encouraging women from all walks of life to embrace an active lifestyle and challenge their perceived limits.

Speaking about the initiative, Pinkathon founder Milind Soman said: “The Spirit of Pinkathon is a powerful reminder that fitness and endurance are not just physical, they are deeply connected to mind and emotion. Every year, women across the country continue to redefine what strength looks like, and this 160 km Mumbai to Pune run is a testament to that spirit. Poonam and Captain Pooja embody resilience, courage, and purpose, inspiring countless others to take that first step towards their own fitness journey. Pinkathon has always stood for empowering women to believe in themselves, and initiatives like this bring that vision to life in the most extraordinary way.”

Ankita Konwar, Founder, Invincible Women, added: “Spirit of Pinkathon is about showing what consistency and belief can build over time. Endurance journeys like this go far beyond distance, they represent discipline, resilience, and the courage to keep moving forward despite challenges. Seeing women take on a 160 km run reinforces that strength is not defined by speed or scale, but by the willingness to start and to keep going. We hope stories like these inspire more women to take that first step towards a more active and confident version of themselves.”

Captain Pooja Mehra (Retd.), who has previously completed extreme endurance challenges including a 452 km Shaurya ultra run in Ladakh and an Army Day Curtain Raiser Vijay Run 405 kms (Mumbai to Pune, Dec 2024) Via Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Pune, shared: “This run is not just about covering 160 kilometres, it is about pushing boundaries and redefining what we believe is possible. Every endurance challenge I take on is a mission driven by purpose, discipline, and the desire to inspire others, especially women, to break barriers. Pinkathon stands for empowerment and strength, and I am proud to be part of a movement that encourages women to step beyond their comfort zones and embrace challenges fearlessly. My journey has taught me that limitations are often self-defined, and with the right mindset, resilience can overcome anything.”

For Poonam Karanjkar , who marks a decade of running this year and previously completed the Mumbai to Pune route in 2019, the run is both personal and purposeful: “This run is incredibly special to me as it marks both a personal milestone, celebrating 10 years of running and a return to a journey that has given me some of my most cherished memories. Spirit of Pinkathon is more than just a run; it is an emotion that inspires women to believe in themselves and take that first step, no matter how difficult it may seem. I hope my journey encourages more women to move past their fears, embrace fitness, and realise that they are capable of far more than they imagine.”

Over the years, Pinkathon has grown into a nationwide movement that goes beyond running, creating a strong community that inspires women to take charge of their physical and mental well-being. The Spirit of Pinkathon runs continue to highlight real stories of grit and determination, reinforcing the message that every woman can be her own hero.