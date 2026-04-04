Islam Gymkhana T20 2026: Mumbai Police Gymkhana Beat Apollo CC By 39 Runs As Tanish Meher’s 77 Powers Big Win

Tanish Meher’s explosive 77 leads Mumbai Police Gymkhana to a convincing win over Apollo CC | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 4: Mumbai Police Gymkhana defeated Apollo Cricket Club by 39 runs in a first-round match of the Islam Gymkhana-organised 76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026, on Saturday.

Tanish Meher powers Mumbai Police total

Sent in to bat first, Mumbai Police, powered by Tanish Meher’s 41-ball knock of 77 runs, amassed a total of 211 for 8 wickets from 20 overs.

Bowling effort seals win for Mumbai Police

Later, Mumbai Police restricted Apollo Cricket Club to 172 for 8 wickets. Yogesh Patil picked 3 wickets for 40 runs to help Mumbai Police seal the win.

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Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana 211 for 8, 20 overs (Tanish Meher 77 (41 balls, 8x4, 4x6), Altamas Shaikh 33, Rohit Pol 33, Yogesh Patil 29; Aakash Pawar 3 for 45) beat Apollo CC 172 for 8, 20 overs (Sreyash Kumar 55, Aditya Rawat 34, Salim Patel 29, Shubham Punyarthi 27; Yogesh Patil 3 for 40, Yabeen 2 for 21).

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