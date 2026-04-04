 Islam Gymkhana T20 2026: Mumbai Police Gymkhana Beat Apollo CC By 39 Runs As Tanish Meher’s 77 Powers Big Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIslam Gymkhana T20 2026: Mumbai Police Gymkhana Beat Apollo CC By 39 Runs As Tanish Meher’s 77 Powers Big Win

Islam Gymkhana T20 2026: Mumbai Police Gymkhana Beat Apollo CC By 39 Runs As Tanish Meher’s 77 Powers Big Win

Mumbai Police Gymkhana defeated Apollo CC by 39 runs in the Islam Gymkhana T20 tournament. Tanish Meher’s 77 powered the team to 211, while Yogesh Patil’s 3 wickets ensured a comfortable victory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Tanish Meher’s explosive 77 leads Mumbai Police Gymkhana to a convincing win over Apollo CC | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 4: Mumbai Police Gymkhana defeated Apollo Cricket Club by 39 runs in a first-round match of the Islam Gymkhana-organised 76th Salar Jung Invitation Cricket Tournament 2026, on Saturday.

Tanish Meher powers Mumbai Police total

Sent in to bat first, Mumbai Police, powered by Tanish Meher’s 41-ball knock of 77 runs, amassed a total of 211 for 8 wickets from 20 overs.

Bowling effort seals win for Mumbai Police

Later, Mumbai Police restricted Apollo Cricket Club to 172 for 8 wickets. Yogesh Patil picked 3 wickets for 40 runs to help Mumbai Police seal the win.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Ashok Sharma Clocks 154.2 Kmph For Fastest Ball Of IPL 2026 In GT VS RR Clash
article-image

Brief scores: Mumbai Police Gymkhana 211 for 8, 20 overs (Tanish Meher 77 (41 balls, 8x4, 4x6), Altamas Shaikh 33, Rohit Pol 33, Yogesh Patil 29; Aakash Pawar 3 for 45) beat Apollo CC 172 for 8, 20 overs (Sreyash Kumar 55, Aditya Rawat 34, Salim Patel 29, Shubham Punyarthi 27; Yogesh Patil 3 for 40, Yabeen 2 for 21).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on