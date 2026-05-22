'Special Thanks To...': Marcus Rashford Ignores Manchester United After Making England Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Marcus Rashford has taken a swipe at boyhood club Manchester United after making the England squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Rashford fell out of favour at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, playing for Aston Villa and then Barcelona. He won the La Liga title with the latter and forced his way back into Tuchel's plans, thanking his supporters in an Instagram story.

"Special thanks to Unai, Hansi, Thomas, Aston Villa, Barcelona & England for believing in me when things got tough," he wrote on Instagram.

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The post immediately drew attention online, largely because Manchester United — the club where Rashford came through the academy and spent the majority of his career — was absent from the message. In fact, the England international is still contracted to the Premier League giants, even if he hasn't played for the club in over a year.

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Why did Rashford ignore Man United?

Rashford's relationship with United reportedly became strained during a difficult spell at the club. After struggling for consistency and slipping down the pecking order under Amorim, the England forward moved away from Old Trafford and revived his form elsewhere.

His gratitude message specifically mentioned Unai Emery and Hansi Flick — two coaches who played important roles during his recent career resurgence. By thanking clubs and managers who "believed in me when things got tough", Rashford appeared to highlight the environments where he felt supported during a difficult phase.

While Rashford himself did not explain the omission, fans interpreted it as a subtle dig at United following his challenging exit from favour.

Rashford's fortunes shifted dramatically after his exit from Man United. A move to Aston Villa offered him more opportunities before a subsequent spell with FC Barcelona reignited his season.

The forward rediscovered rhythm and confidence, helping Barcelona secure the La Liga title while also putting himself back into England contention. He scored 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions eventually earned him a FIFA World Cup 2026 spot, completing a significant turnaround after a difficult period earlier in the season.