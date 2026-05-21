'Shocked And Gutted': Harry Maguire Shares Emotional Post After Being Left Out Of England FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Harry Maguire | X

Harry Maguire shared an emotional message on his official social media account on Thursday after reportedly being left out of England's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 by head coach Thomas Tuchel. The final squad is expected to be officially announced on Friday, but Maguire confirmed the news himself through a heartfelt social media post.

The experienced defender said that he was "shocked and gutted" by the decision after believing he had done enough to earn a place in the team. "I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision," Maguire wrote.

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The Manchester United defender also expressed his love for representing England and wished the squad well for the tournament. "I've loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer," he added.

The omission comes as a major surprise considering for the fans after Maguire's strong performances for Manchester United this season. After struggling for regular game time earlier under manager Ruben Amorim, the centre-back fought his way back into the starting lineup and became an important player again.

Maguire played a key role in helping Manchester United finish third in the Premier League and secure qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

He featured in 14 of the club's final 16 league matches and looked to have revived his international chances with his consistent displays. The 32-year-old has made 66 appearances for England and has been a regular figure in major international tournaments over the past several years.