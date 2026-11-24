'Special Talent': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Record Double Century | X

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla praised young Indian batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his record-breaking double century against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi shattered several records with 204 runs off just 53 balls, including a century in 28 balls and a double century in 52 deliveries.

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'Special Talent'

Taking to social media, Shukla called the 15-year-old a "special talent" and described his innings as an extraordinary achievement. He praised the youngster's skill, confidence and fearless approach to batting, while congratulating him on the remarkable performance.

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Shukla Praises Vaibhav

Shukla said, "What a special talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is! To witness a young player achieve something as extraordinary as this is truly heartening. A 28 ball century and a 52 ball double century against the UAE. A phenomenal display of skill, confidence and fearless batting. Many congratulations, Vaibhav! Keep shining."

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Record Innings

He highlighted the 28-ball century and 52-ball double century against UAE before wishing Vaibhav continued success.

Sooryavanshi's explosive innings helped India A chase down UAE's total of 249/8 in just 14.2 overs, winning the match by seven wickets. His knock featured 28 sixes and seven fours, making it a memorable performance in the tournament.