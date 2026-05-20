'Special And Humbling': PBKS Owner Mohit Burman Meets Dalai Lama In Dharamshala, Gifts Bat Signed By All Players

Punjab Kings owner Mohit Burman met the Dalai Lama in Dharmshala following his team's 6th straight defeat in IPL 2026. Burman presented the spiritual leader a cricket bat, with signatures of all the PBKS players as a souvenir. The PBKS owner, a business mogul, called the experience 'special and humbling' in a social media post.

"Had the pleasure of presenting a souvenir signed by all the Punjab Kings players to His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. A truly special and humbling moment," Burman posted on X.

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While the team's on-field results have raised concerns among supporters, the interaction offered a contrasting moment away from cricket. Fans online reacted warmly to the gesture, with several appreciating the blend of sport and spirituality.

Punjab started the season off brilliantly going unbeaten in their first seven games of the IPL 2026 season. However, their form has since nosedived spectacularly, losing the next six games on the bounce.

Punjab Kings now face mounting pressure to reverse their fortunes as the IPL season enters a crucial stage. However, Burman's meeting with the Dalai Lama added an unexpected and thoughtful chapter to the franchise's journey this year