'Joru Ka Ghulam?': Viral VIDEO Shows Arshdeep Singh Carrying Girlfriend Samreen Kaur's Soft Toy At Airport; Netizens React

'Joru Ka Ghulam?': Viral VIDEO Shows Arshdeep Singh Seen Carrying Girlfriend Samreen Kaur's Soft Toy At Airport; Netizens React | X

Punjab Kings pacer and Team India bowler Arshdeep Singh is often spotted with his social media influencer girlfriend Samreen Kaur. He also faces the ire of the fans on social media as the videos circulate widely on the internet. In another incident, he was recently spotted at the airport with his girlfriend and the internet users started trolling him. He was caught on camera with a soft toy in his hand and holding his girlfriend's hand with another.

Arshdeep Singh was reportedly coming out of an airport, however, the exact location and date of the video is not ascertained yet. The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are trolling them with the song "Joru ka Ghulam" from a Bollywood movie starring Govinda.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another viral video shows that Samreen drops a box while coming out of the airport and Arshdeep quickly bends down and picks it up for her. While several users are calling it gentleman behaviour and several others are trolling him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Arshdeep Singh was trolled on social media for carrying all the luggage while travelling with Samreen Kaur. The users claimed that he carries all the luggage and Samreen walks with only few items in her hands. However, this time he was not seen with the luggage, but with a soft toy in his hand and had to face the criticism on social media.

Punjab Kings will be facing Lucknow Super Giants in their last game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match will be a must-win game for PBKS as their qualification to the playoff depends entirely on the outcome of the game.