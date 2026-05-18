Fact Check: Did Arshdeep Singh Share Post Asking PBKS To Drop Dharamshala As Home Venue? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Claim | X

A social media post is making rounds on the internet during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season which claimed that Arshdeep Singh had requested Punjab Kings management to keep only one home venue for the future IPL seasons. The social media post quickly went viral on social media and the fans shared it on a wide scale as it spoke about the team struggling to adapt to the conditions while switching between Mullanpur and Dharamshala during IPL 2026 season.

The viral message is being shared on social media using an X account on the name of Arshdeep Singh (@ArshdeepSi84848). The post read, "I request our management, @realpreityzinta, @PunjabKingsIPL and all respective personalities that associated with the team, please please keep one home ground it's difficult for the team to adapt conditions."

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The post further claimed that Punjab Kings were performing well in Mullanpur but losing matches in Dharamshala. "We are literally dominating in Mullanpur and now all three loses in dharamshala. Not against the stadium, but it's difficult for the players," the account read further.

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However, fact-checking the viral claim shows that the post was not shared by Arshdeep Singh's official social media account. Arshdeep Singh's official X account is @arshdeepsinghh. It was posted by another account carrying the similar name, which created confusion among the fans online. There is no official confirmation from Arshdeep Singh or Punjab Kings supporting the statement.

Arshdeep's official X account | X

Punjab Kings and Arshdeep SIngh have not released any official comment regarding changing home venues in the IPL. The franchise continues to use both Mullanpur and Dharamshala as home grounds, as they have done in previous seasons.