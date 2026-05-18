'Arshdeep Singh Is Fully Fit': Punjab Kings Break Silence After 6 Straight IPL 2026 Losses, Issue Official Statement | X

Dharamshala, May 18: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have officially dismissed all injury rumours surrounding Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. There have been growing speculations about the left-arm pacer's fitness after his poor performances in recent matches and PBKS faced six back-to-back losses in the crucial qualification stage. Many fans believed that physical problems are affecting Arshdeep's bowling.

There are also reports that fitness restrictions were one of the reasons behind PBKS struggling in the second half of the IPL 2026 season. However, the franchise has now confirmed that Arshdeep is fully fit and available for selection.

In an official statement, the Punjab Kings team management clarified that there are no injury concerns around the pacer. The franchise said that Arshdeep has been training regularly with the squad and is preparing strongly for the important matches ahead in the tournament.

The PBKS said in the statement, "Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad. The team management is absolutely pleased with his progress, and he is raring to go as we head into a crucial contest of the tournament."

The franchise also praised the pacer's attitude and effort during practice sessions. PBKS added, "His energy, rhythm, and commitment in the nets have been extremely encouraging, and we are confident he will continue to play a key role for Punjab Kings moving forward as well."

Despite facing criticism over his recent performances, Arshdeep remains one of Punjab Kings' most important bowlers. The team will now hope the Indian pacer can return to his best form as PBKS aim to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Punjab Kings Full Statement

Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad. The team management is absolutely pleased with his progress, and he is raring to go as we head into a crucial contest of the tournament.

His energy, rhythm, and commitment in the nets have been extremely encouraging, and we are confident he will continue to play a key role for Punjab Kings moving forward as well.

- Team Management.