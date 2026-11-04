Spanish Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal Set To Join Real Madrid Board Of Directors; Fans React To Big Announcement | X

Spanish Tennis legend Rafael Nadal is set to take up a new role at the Real Madrid football club. The Spanish club's Board of Directors met on Wednesday and agreed to submit Nadal's appointment as a new board member for approval at the General Assembly of Delegate Members.

Lifelong Supporter

Nadal is a lifelong Real Madrid supporter and honorary member of the club, he is also one of the biggest names in world sports. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been a legend on the tennis court and is now set to take up a new responsibility at the club he has supported for many years.

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Real Madrid called Nadal's appointment an immense honour and also said that his presence would help the club in its present and future. The club also highlighted his sporting achievements, humility, dedication, fighting spirit and respect for the opponents.

Nadal's Achievements

Nadal has won 92 individual titles in his career, including 22 Grand Slams, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup titles with Spain. He has also reached the World No. 1 ranking in tennis.

Real Madrid also said that Nadal represents the values of the club through his hard work, discipline, competitiveness and humility. The club also described him as a role model for millions across the world, both on and off the court.

Netizens React

The fans were quick to react to the development on social media. A user took a dig at tennis and said, "First Carlos alcaraz to Everton now Nadal to Madrid is tennis really that boring?"

Several users welcomed Nadal to the club. A user also backed him as the future President of the club. The user said, "Next Real Madrid president."